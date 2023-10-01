Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner go Instagram official with new Gucci ad. All about their relationship

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner's fans can't get enough of their rumored relationship.

After the pair sparked dating rumors earlier this year by going on multiple outings together, Bad Bunny and Jenner then appeared in a cute ad to promote the new Gucci Valigeria campaign.

In one adorable photo that Gucci shared on Instagram, Bad Bunny is hugging Jenner from behind while she smiles on top of a luggage cart that was packed with Gucci suitcases.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

In the comments, one person wrote, "They are so hot together. power couple."

Another said, "It makes me so happy to see a couple so in love like them creating a wholesome environment," with flower and heart emoji.

A third added, "I LOVE THISSSSSSS!!!! GOALS to look like this arriving to the airport for a long vacation," with several heart face emoji.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: