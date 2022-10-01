Bella Hadid Gets a Dress Spray-Painted on Her Body for Paris Fashion Week

Bella Hadid doesn't just slay the runway, she sprays it.

During Paris Fashion Week, the supermodel made jaws drop at the Coperni fashion show on Sept. 30 when she strutted out on to the runway topless, covering her breasts with her hands, while wearing nude underwear and heels.

When she reached the center of the stage, Hadid stood tall and still as a team of three technicians painted a white layer of latex on her bare body.

As they sprayed the coat of paint, the 25-year-old lifted her arms one-by-one as their work slowly transformed into a mid-length dress with a high-rise slit. Once the work of art was complete, Hadid fiercely sashayed down the runway showing off her new custom-made ensemble.

The dress was made from Fabrican, a sprayable fabric invented in 2003 that hardens into clothing. According to the company's website, founder Manel Torres "imagined a material that would magically fit the body like a second skin yet have the appearance of clothing. With years of research and experimentation culminating in the realization of a sprayable fabric from an aerosol can, Fabrican was born."

Hadid's performance on the runway is already going viral on TikTok. Some users have also pointed out the similarities between it and the iconic Alexander McQueen Spring 1999 fashion show where the model Shalom Harlow spun around as two robots spray painted yellow and black onto her white dress.

After the show, Hadid shared several close up images of the creation on her Instagram, which drew a ton of praise from fans and fellow fashionistas. Lori Harvey commented, "AN ICON. THE MOMENT," while Iris Law called the spray dress, "best thing ever."

Lizzo even weighed in on the trick, writing, "Lemme borrow that when u done."

The Coperni show comes just weeks after another one of Hadid's fashion moments nearly broke the Internet. On Sept. 19, photos of the model strolling the streets of New York City wearing what appeared to be tighty whitey underwear went viral.

Girl knows how to make a statement!