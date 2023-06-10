Brian Austin Green slams claim that ex Megan Fox forces sons to wear “girls clothes”

Don't come for Brian Austin Green's kids.

After a former Congressional candidate claimed that the actor's ex Megan Fox forces their sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6, "to wear girls clothes," calling the act "child abuse," Green was quick to step in—and clap back.

"It's a totally bogus story," Green—who is also dad to 21-year-old Kassius (with ex Vanessa Marcil) and 11-month-old Zane (with girlfriend Sharna Burgess)—told TMZ. "There are only a few people in their world that can actually verify wether [sic] or not a story like this is true and I can tell you with absolute certainty it is not."

"This person trying to claim this is true is a perfect example of someone with selfish motives," he continued, "that does not care about negatively affecting a parent child relationship."

In fact, Green and Fox, who split in 2020 after nearly 10 years of marriage, encourage their kids to express themselves through their style.

"Noah started wearing dresses when he was about two, and I bought a bunch of books that sort of addressed these things and addressed a full spectrum of what this is," Fox previously told Glamour. "Some of the books are written by transgender children. Some of the books are just about how you can be a boy and wear a dress; you can express yourself through your clothing however you want. And that doesn't even have to have anything to do with your sexuality."

"So, from the time they were very young, I've incorporated those things into their daily lives so that nobody feels like they are weird or strange or different," the Jennifer's Body actress, engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, continued. "I can't control the way other people react to my children. I can't control the things that other children—that they go to school with—have been taught and then repeat to them."

Which is also why she tries to keep her brood off social media.

"I'm so proud of my kids," the 37-year-old raved to the outlet. "Noah is an unbelievable pianist. He can learn Mozart's concerto in an hour. I want people to see that, but I also don't want the world to have access to this gentle soul and say all the things that we all know they're going to say."

"I knew when they were very young, I wanted to try to protect them however I could, especially limiting their exposure to the Internet," Fox said. "So far, we've done a really good job and we maintain their innocence in a lot of ways, but I know I can't protect them forever."

And that, honestly, really worries her. "I just wish that humanity was not like this," she added. "Although my kid is so brave and my child is so brave and I know that they've chosen this journey for a reason. It's just hard as a mom."

For his part, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum just wants his family to be happy. "I've heard from some people that they don't agree, they don't agree with him wearing dresses," he said in 2017 when Noah was 4 years old. "To them I say, 'I don't care.'...It's his life."

"He's not harming anyone wearing a dress," the 49-year-old continued. "So, if he wants to, awesome. Good on him."