Chris Evans Recalls ‘Nerve-Wracking' Experience Getting Mobbed By Fans Abroad

After playing "Captain America" in 11 films, it's safe to say that Chris Evans is used to interacting with fans.

However, the "Lightyear" star, 40, revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that one of the "crazier experiences" with fans he's ever had didn't happen during his run as the star-spangled man with a plan, but rather while visiting South Korea to promote the 2013 film "Snowpiercer."

"The director's Korean," Evans explained on the June 10 episode, referencing Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho. "So we went to South Korea and we landed, we were coming out of the airport and it was a zoo."

The actor told Jimmy Kimmel that the scene was "like we were The Beatles," adding, "People were screaming and they had one little rope to stop people and that rope just got bulldozed."

He continued, "Very quickly we were surrounded and it kinda got a little nerve-wracking for a minute and then security came and whisked us out of there."

In the aftermath of the airport incident, Evans said that producers swore to him that was "never gonna happen again."

And, well, it sounds like they kept true to their word when the Marvel actor headed back home.

"A couple days later, we left Korea. I get back to the airport and, as I'm walking in, there was a van behind us," Evans said. "Out of this van steps 25 to 30 giant, giant Korean men all wearing suits and then they stand in a circle around me, holding hands, and they're walking me into the airport."

Evans then stood up, mimicking the way the men held hands around him as they carefully led him through the airport.

The only catch? "Not one fan showed up," he hilariously revealed. "Nobody! I was all by myself walking. I was just like, 'Oh my god.'"

The actor explained that he tried to tell the bodyguards that he was alright, but they still led him "through security and into the gate" regardless.

He jokingly added, "They had a mission!"