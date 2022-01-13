Christina Ricci's Husband Changed Their Baby's Name Without Telling Her

Christina Ricci says her husband, Mark Hampton, changed their daughter’s name without consulting her.

During an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Thursday, Ricci, 41, explained that she and Hampton had settled on Cleo. But right before the“Yellowjackets” actor was wheeled into the operating room for a C-section, Hampton dropped a bombshell.

He thought the baby’s nickname would be Cleo — short for Cleopatra.

“My husband was like, ‘Well, we’re gonna give her a full name, right?’” Ricci recalled.

Ricci told Hampton that they’d discuss it later. But Hampton, a hairstylist, couldn’t wait. While Ricci was recovering from surgery, he shared a post on Instagram announcing the birth Cleopatra Ricci Hampton.

“He got so excited that he put it on Instagram,” she said. “And then media outlets picked it up. So I was like, ‘I guess her name is Cleopatra.’”

Ricci took it all in stride.

“Cleopatra is good,” she told DeGeneres. “It’s a queen’s name.”

The “Addams Family” star is also mom to son Freddie, 7, from her previous marriage to James Heerdegen.

“He loves being a big brother. He kisses her all the time,” Ricci said. But she noted that Freddie does "not like the lack of sleep" and overall "chaos" that comes with a newborn.

Ricci also opened up about hiding her pregnancy while filming Showtime's survival drama “Yellowjackets," which has been renewed for a second season.

“It was a little bit tough. I was trying not to show for a really long time. So I intentionally wore lots of jackets,” she revealed. “I got tired, I got hungry. I got a little vicious… and no one knew it was because I was pregnant. I’d have these mini freak-outs.”

Ricci and Hampton, who tied the knot in October 2021, welcomed Cleo weeks later on Dec. 8.

“Baby Cleo is here,” Ricci wrote on Instagram. “we are so in love with her. also she has the most incredible dad imaginable.”

