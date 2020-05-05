Tom Cruise

NASA Working With Tom Cruise to Film Movie in Space

By Michael Sheetz

775184185JD091_Mission_Impo
Getty Images

NASA chief Jim Bridenstine said in a tweet that his agency working with actor Tom Cruise for a film on board the International Space Station.

Deadline first reported that Cruise was working with NASA. That report also said that SpaceX is involved, but NASA declined to comment when CNBC asked if Elon Musk’s space company was working on the project as well.

Entertainment News

Sports Illustrated 2 hours ago

Sports Illustrated Studios Will Bring Magazine to TV, Film

the blacklist 2 hours ago

TV’s ‘Blacklist’ Draws on Animation to Thwart Virus Shutdown

SpaceX did not respond to CNBC’s requests for comment.

It would make sense for SpaceX to be involved in Cruise’s orbital movie plans, given deals the company has signed already to fly non-professional astronauts to the space station.

This story first appeared on CNBC.com. More from CNBC:





This article tagged under:

Tom CruiseNASA
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business NBCLX
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us