Destiny's Child stars reunite at Beyoncé's ‘Renaissance' premiere

Originally appeared on E! Online

The woman that once made up Destiny's Child just had their biggest reunion for a very special occasion.

Four out of five of Beyoncé's former bandmates—trio members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, as well as LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson, who both left the R&B group in 2000, attended the star-studded premiere of the 29-time Grammy winner's tour documentary "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé" in Beverly Hills Nov. 25. (Not in attendance: Farrah Franklin, who was in Destiny's Child for several months in 2000.)

Following the fashion lead of the event's guest of honor, who dazzled in a silver Versace gown, Rowland arrived in a silver Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra corset dress with a mermaid skirt.

The singer praised her friend and former bandmate on Instagram. "The Renaissance film is NOT TO BE MISSED PERIOD!" Rowland wrote. "Truly inspired! #im so proud of you BB!"

Fellow premiere guest and Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles—who had designed Destiny's Child stage outfits back in the day—commented on her post, "You are so gorgeous."

Williams sported a black, semi-sheer ruffled bodysuit-style gown designed by Project Runway All-Stars winner Bishme Cromartie while LeToya wore a long sleeve, black leather gown.

Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour Looks

"@beyonce put her heart into this movie," she wrote on Instagram after the event. "I danced, sang, cried & laughed in that theater the same way I did at the show."

Luckett continued, "This woman is AMAZING. Please support this film. It captures the true artistry, the loving wife & mom, the director , the visionary & ICON that she is. I will go as far to say she's an athlete at this point after watching the film. It is a true honor to witness & be a part of her beautiful journey. Love ALWAYS, LeToya."

Beyoncé is continuing to prove who runs the world.

Tina Knowles responded to LeToya's post, commenting, "You look beautiful." LeToya wrote back, "@mstinaknowles Thank you so much! I'm beyond proud."

Mama Knowles also cheered on Luckett, who shared a video of herself at the premiere, posing in a black, semi-nude Temraza gown. Tina Knowles commented on her Instagram post, "Yesss!! Latavia," and the singer responded, "@mstinaknowles wish I could've seen you & hug your neck."

At the event, Tina Knowles was joined by her grandson Julez J. Smith Jr., the 19-year-old son of Beyoncé's sister Solange.

Beyoncé's former Destiny's Child bandmates have reunited with and without her a few times in recent years. In May, Luckett and Roberson hung out at the 2023 Black Music Honors event in Atlanta.

In addition to the singers, the guest list at the "Renaissance" film premiere included fellow music artists Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey, Tyler Perry, Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia Bryant and Laverne Cox.