Hollywood

Dog Walker Shot by Thieves Who Stole French Bulldogs Reportedly Belonging to Lady Gaga

TMZ reported that the French bulldogs belong to Lady Gaga, but police have not confirmed the report to NBCLA.

A dog walker shot by assailants who stole at least one of the dogs was hospitalized.
A man was shot Wednesday night in Hollywood as he walked French bulldogs reportedly belonging to Lady Gaga.

The shooting was reported at about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday near Sierra Bonita
Avenue and Sunset Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The victim was taken to a hospital, but details about his condition were not immediately available.

TMZ reported that the dogs belong to Lady Gaga, who was reportedly offering a reward in the case. NBCLA reached out to Los Angeles police, who could not confirm any ties to the singer-songwriter.

Police said two dogs were taken by the assailants, who left the location in a light-colored sedan, possibly a Nissan, police said. Video showed an officer at the scene holding a French bulldog in a blanket, but it was not immediately clear whether the dog was one of the dogs taken by the thieves or possibly a third dog.

A detailed description of the attackers was not immediately available.

