Emily Ratajkowski is looking bejeweled.

Nearly two years after her breakup with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, the model has found an unconventional way to keep wearing her engagement ring, a massive double-diamond "toi et moi" sparkler that she received from the film producer in 2018.

On March 19, Ratajkowski shared that she's turned the original ring into two separate pieces of jewelry. Posting photos of herself lounging in a bed with her gold bands—one adorning a princess-cut diamond and the other containing a pear-shaped jewel—Ratajkowski wrote on Instagram, "divorce rings."

The 32-year-old also tagged her engagement ring's jeweler Alison Lou, who helped create the new pieces. "We made the original two stone engagement ring that set the trend," Alison wrote on her own Instagram page. "Here we go again @emrata Divorce Rings."

Since splitting from Bear-McClard in 2022, Ratajkowski—who shares 3-year-old son Sylvester Apollo with her ex—has been candid about her thoughts on life as a divorcée.

"As someone who got married at 26, has been separated for a little over a year [at] 32, I have to tell you, I don't think there's anything better," she said in a Sep. 6 TikTok. "Being in your 20s is the trenches."

And the "Gone Girl" alum—who has been linked to Eric Andre, Pete Davidson and Harry Styles since her divorce—loves the idea of being single in your 30s.

"There is nothing better than being in your 30s, still being hot, maybe having a little bit of your own money," Ratajkowski continued, "figuring out what you want to do with your life and having tried that married fantasy and realizing that it's maybe not all it's cracked up to be."