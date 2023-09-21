‘Euphoria' star Angus Cloud died of accidental overdose, coroner says

"Euphoria" actor Angus Cloud died of an accidental overdose from a lethal combination of drugs, the Alameda County Coroners office said Thursday.

Cloud, 25, died of a lethal mix of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and benzodiazepines, the coroner's office confirmed in a phone call with NBC News. The breakout television star died at his family’s home in Oakland, California, in July.

Prior to this death, Cloud's family said the young actor was struggling with the grief of losing his father. The family's initial statement following his death referenced Cloud's ongoing mental health issues.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.