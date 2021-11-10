Fenway Concert Series Returns in 2022 With Star-Studded Line Up

The Fenway Concert Series is set to return next summer with an impressive line-up of artists.

Aerosmith, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Lady Gaga are some of the names who will be performing at Fenway Park starting August 2022.

Several of the artists from the 2022 line-up were set to perform in 2020 and then again in 2021, but rescheduled due to COVID-19 related concerns. But they are hopeful that summer 2022 will be the year concerts return to normalcy.

The Plainridge Park Casino Fenway Concert Series will start Aug. 5-6 with Def Leppard and Motley Crue, who will be joined by Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

Your pre-concert guide, Lansdowne Pub will have theme cocktails each night inspired by the artists. Loretta's Last Call, Game On, and Bill's Bar will have feature pre-concert live music. Derek Zagami has the details.

Aerosmith will follow on Sept. 8, after rescheduling a concert that had been set for Sept. 14, 2021. The Red Hot Chili Peppers will take the stage on Sept. 10 as part of their 2022 Global Stadium Tour, joined by St. Vincent and Thundercat.

Lady Gaga will perform at Fenway as part of her Chromatica Ball Tour, but a summer date has yet to be set.