Former Disney star Mitchel Musso arrested in Texas for public intoxication, theft: police

Mitchel Musso, 32, played different characters in multiple Disney Channel shows

By NBCDFW Staff

An actor best known for his role on the hit Disney Channel show “Hannah Montana,” was arrested by police in the suburbs of Dallas on Saturday, online jail records show.

On Saturday, Aug. 26 at approximately 7:15 p.m., police in Rockwell, Texas received a 911 call from an individual reporting a disturbance at a hotel.

Upon arrival, officers contacted the complainant who advised an individual who appeared intoxicated entered the hotel, selected a bag of chips and began eating them.

When he was asked to pay for them, he became verbally abusive and left without rendering payment. Officers contacted him outside the hotel where he was identified.

Police arrested 32-year-old Mitchel Musso for public intoxication and theft, in addition to other charges. The item Musso is accused of trying to steal had a value of less than $100, according to jail records. His total bail for the public intoxication and theft charges was $1,000. The bail for his other charges was about $1,080, records showed.

A routine records check also revealed the ex-Disney star had several outstanding traffic warrants out of Rockwall Police Department.

Rockwall is located about 23 miles northeast of downtown Dallas.

Records showed that Musso bonded out Sunday and it is unclear if he has an attorney.

In addition to “Hannah Montana,” Musso, who was born in Garland, Texas, had a voice acting role in the animated show, “Phineas and Ferb,” according to TV Guide.

