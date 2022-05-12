George Lopez Is Returning to TV With Daughter Mayan for ‘Lopez vs. Lopez'

We can hear "Low Rider" playing in the distance.

That could only mean one thing: George Lopez is back. This time, he's starring in a multi-camera comedy Lopez Vs. Lopez with his daughter, Mayan Lopez, on NBC. The series follows a working-class family and is all about dysfunction, reconnection and all the pain and joy in between.

"Lopez vs. Lopez," created by "The Conners'" Bruce Helford and Debby Wolfe, also stars Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, Matt Shively, Laci Mosley and Kiran Deol.

And this isn't Helford's first time working with Lopez. He also co-created the ABC sitcom "George Lopez," which aired for six seasons from 2002 to 2007 and starred Lopez, Constance Marie, Luis Armand Garcia, Masiela Lusha and Belita Moreno. It took home an Emmy Award for outstanding art direction for a multi-camera series in 2005.

The Lopez duo previously starred together in the 2009 George Lopez-led film, "Mr. Troop Mom," starring Jane Lynch.

On May 11, Mayan took to Instagram to share the news, adding that the show was inspired by her own life.

"When you make your biggest pain into art and your dream is coming true," the 26-year-old wrote.

"No words do my gratitude justice," she continued. "To everyone involved in my project and life up to this point...thank you. You're my home now Universal and @nbc."

While we wait for news about a premiere date, keep reading to check out other show heading to our TVs soon.

E! News and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.

