Hailey Bieber feels like one less lonely girl.

After Selena Gomez shared a message defending the Rhode Beauty founder amid recent online criticism she's been received, Bieber also issued a note of gratitude.

"I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks about how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I," the 26-year-old's message shared to Instagram Stories March 24 read. "The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this, which is extremely harmful."

She added, "While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together."

As Bieber — who is married to Selena's ex Justin Bieber — went on to note, "Things can always be taken out of context or constructed differently from what they were intended."

"We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say including myself," she concluded. "In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion."

The message comes just hours after the "Same Old Love" singer spoke out against the negative comments being directed at Bieber.

"Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity," Gomez wrote on her Instagram Stories. "This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying."

"I've always advocated for kindness," she noted, "and really want this all to stop."

Gomez and Bieber's messages come after years of speculation that the two had a feud over Gomez's ex, Justin. An assumption that Hailey Bieber also went on record to deny last September.

This isn't the first time the two have come together to put rumors of a rift to rest. Last fall, they posed for a picture together at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala, and as a source previously told E! News, their picture perfect moment was one they both agreed upon.

"They wanted to show that there's really no hate between them and that they are both in a good place," a source close to Gomez told E! News in October. "It was a moment and an opportunity to put all of the noise behind them and they took it."