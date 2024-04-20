‘Halloweentown' costars Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz get married

Originally appeared on E! Online

"Halloweentown" costars Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz have tied the knot in a magical wedding.

The costars, who played heroine Marnie and her nemesis Kal in the 2001 Disney Channel Original Movie "Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge," exchanged vows at the Spanish Hills Club in the city of Camarillo in Southern California April 19.

"Mr. & Mrs. Kountz," Brown wrote on Instagram the following day, alongside a photo of herself and Kountz standing on the grass by a wooden arbor decorated with white and pink roses, along with their Goldendoodle Luna. "Est. 4.19.24."

The bride, 39, wore a strapless white bridal gown with a sweetheart neckline and A-line skirt while the groom, 45, wore a black suit.

"We had the most beautiful day of our dreams because of all of the incredible people below-we will be forever grateful for all their hard work!" Brown wrote on her post. "A huge thank you to our family & friends who celebrated with us and surrounded us with so much love."

The actress, who starred in three "Halloweentown" films overall, began dating Kountz, now a real estate agent, after collaborating with him for a parody video that saw him reprise his role of Kal, which was shared on her YouTube channel in 2016.

"Yeah, I still think about Marnie," he said in character. "I think about her every day."

The pair made their romance Instagram official in 2018 with a photo of the two kissing. "#internationalkissingday you say?" Brown wrote at the time. "I'll just leave this right here then."

And fans of the "Halloweentown" films have had a lot to say over the years about the couple's real-life romance.

"It's been pretty fun getting to watch the fans' reactions to it over the years," Brown exclusively told E! News in 2021 in her and Kountz's first joint interview as a couple. "It cracks us up."

In June 2022, the costars announced their engagement on their Instagrams. "She said yes‼️" Kountz wrote on his page. "Gunna love you forever @officialkjb."