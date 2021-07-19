Halsey Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Alev Aydin

It's a party of three!

Halsey is officially a mom. The singer shared the sweet and special news that she welcomed her first child with screenwriter Alev Aydin. The "Colors" singer took to social media with a heartwarming message about the duo's little one: Ender Ridley Aydin.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"Gratitude," Halsey wrote on social media alongside family photos. "For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth. Powered by love."

According to Halsey's Instagram post, Ender was born on July 14.

Halsey, who sparked romance rumors with Aydin at the beginning of the year, hasn't shied away from detailing her pregnancy journey with her fans. In early June, the 26-year-old star shared candid photos of her baby shower, with a theme that appeared to be based on the children's book classic, "Where the Wild Things Are."

Along with her pregnancy milestones, Halsey has been open about topics that aren't regularly discussed.

2021 Celebrity Babies

In February, the "Without Me" singer expressed how she was feeling about her body, writing in part, "I've been thinking lots about my body. it's strange to watch yourself change so quickly. I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about 'womanhood' but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely."

"My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that's all," she continued. "Doing a remarkable thing. And it's grand. I hope the feeling lasts. I cook a lot, sleep even more, and read lotssss of books. I miss my family. And you guys too!"

A month later, Halsey shared her pronouns are she/they. Moreover, that same month, she shut down speculation surrounding her "fertility" and "conception" and told her Instagram followers that she was ready for this next chapter in her life.

"why is it ok to speculate and pass judgement about fertility and conception? My pregnancy was 100% planned," the musician revealed in March, "and I tried very hard for this bb. But I would be just as happy even if it were another way."

During an appearance on "The Doctors" in 2018, the pop star said she decided to freeze her eggs due to her endometriosis diagnosis. As she explained at the time, "Doing an ovarian reserve is important to me because I'm fortunate enough to have that as an option, but I need to be aggressive about protecting my fertility, about protecting myself."

Back in 2016, Halsey shared that she suffered a miscarriage a year prior, right before she was set to perform on stage.

Recalling the moment, she said she took painkillers and wore an adult diaper during the show, noting, "It's the angriest performance that I've ever done in my life...That was the moment of my life where I thought to myself, 'I don't feel like a f--king human being anymore.'"

"I want to be a mom more than I want to be a pop star," she added. "More than I want to be anything in the world."