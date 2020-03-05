Hillary Clinton Talks Super Tuesday, Presidential Candidates on ‘Tonight’

Former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton stopped by "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Wednesday night, just one day after Super Tuesday, to talk about this year's presidential race.

Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee in 2016, discussed the importance of Super Tuesday in an election.

"It's the first time that the real diversity of our country is going to go out and vote, and then that vote will have a big impact on the outcome, as we saw last night with Joe Biden," she said.

Biden had struggled to gain momentum and raise money in the first few primaries earlier this year. However, he started to gain traction with voters when Rep. Jim Clyburn endorsed him last week. Biden then went on to win the South Carolina primary on Saturday.

This momentum continued into Tuesday when the former vice president won 10 of 14 states. Sen. Bernie Sanders took three Super Tuesday states. NBC News has not yet declared a winner in California.

Clinton also took note of Biden's momentum going into Super Tuesday.

"Look, I thought it was very exciting because starting in South Carolina, he had so much energy. And what he had to say was really enthusiastic and positive," she said.

Clinton, who has known Biden for a long time, says she thinks voters know he is a "kind" and "deeply decent" person.

"He doesn't take cheap shots at people. He doesn't insult people as a way of trying to put people down and lift himself up," she said. "He is such the opposite of what we currently have in the White House."

Clinton also shared that practically all of the current and former Democratic candidates have reached out to her for advice. She told Fallon that some came to her when they were thinking of running for president, and that she's always ready to answer their specific questions.

Her advice to them? Candidates can run a solid campaign and even win the nomination, but they have to recognize the amount of propaganda and lies circulating on the internet, the fact that Russia has and will interfere in the election, and the surge of voter suppression. Clinton specifically cited the long lines that many voters had to wait in on Tuesday.

"I want to applaud everybody who stood in a line yesterday because they were doing the right thing for our country," she said.

And to the voters sitting in the audience or watching on tv, she said to really pay attention, especially with the spread of misinformation online.

"Just because something pops up in your Facebook feed, don't think it's true," Clinton said. "Really be skeptical about what's coming into your Facebook feed or really any kind of social media information that you get because so much of it is manipulated. You don't know where it's coming from."