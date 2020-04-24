Hope Solo Gives Birth to Twins: Find Out Their Unique Names

Hope Solo is a mama -- two times over!

The retired soccer star announced the birth of her and hubby Jerramy Stevens' twins via social media on Thursday, April 23.

Solo commemorated the incredible milestone with photos of her newborn son and daughter, who are now more than a month old. Vittorio Genghis Stevens and Lozen Orianna Judith Stevens were born on March 4 and spent some time in the NICU before heading home.

In a video shared by Lebron James' media company Uninterrupted, Solo shared more details on her experience with motherhood.

"What have we been doing during our time in quarantine? Well, as you can see we've been incredibly busy. Please meet Vittorio and Lozen Stevens both born in the middle of a pandemic on March 4. It has been incredibly stressful times for us," she said.

Celebrity Parents With Twins

"We've been out in public more than we wanted to be," Solo continued, "but we would like to thank all of the incredible nurses and doctors who helped take care of our babies during our time in NICU. We'd also like to thank all of the healthcare workers who have been on the front lines fighting this pandemic day in and day out. From the Stevens family and the new additions to the Stevens family, we would like to wish everybody health, happiness and safety."

Solo announced her pregnancy last December, several months after she revealed for the first time that in 2018 she suffered a miscarriage of twins.

"The doctor said I was hours from dying," the Olympian told Elle at the time. "They ended up having to remove my fallopian tube."

Congratulations to this new family of four!

This story first appeared on eonline.com. More from eonline: