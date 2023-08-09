‘Jackass' star Bam Margera arrested for public intoxication after incident outside Pennsylvania hotel, police say

“Jackass” star Brandon "Bam" Margera found himself behind bars in suburban Philadelphia Wednesday morning after an incident at a hotel, a police source said.

Margera was arrested in Radnor Township overnight and cited for public intoxication after an incident at the Radnor Hotel on the tony Main Line, the source told NBC10 Philadelphia's Deanna Durante.

Margera went to the hotel in Wayne around 3:15 a.m., seeking to get a room, Radnor Hotel general manager Louis Prevost told NBC10 Philadelphia.

The hotel has a policy that no one who isn't already registered can be on the property after 1 a.m., Prevost said. Margera appeared upset when told of the policy, but didn't do anything negative and left without incident without ever entering the hotel.

Prevost said police were called around 3:45 a.m., but that he has no record of anyone at the hotel contacting police. He wasn't aware of who actually contacted authorities.

Police officers then came to the hotel around 4 a.m. asking for both Margera and a woman who was also inquiring about him being at the hotel, Prevost said.

Margera was released from police custody later on Wednesday after being issued the citation, NBC10 Philadelphia learned.

This incident came about two weeks after a judge ruled that Margera must stand trial on charges that he punched his brother during an altercation at their home in neighboring Chester County.

During that July 27 hearing, a judge ruled that Margera must get a drug and alcohol screening to remain free on bail. Margera can partake in "no drug or alcohol use," according to a copy of the order.

It is unclear how the arrest in Radnor could impact Margera's freedom moving forward. The Chester County District Attorney's Office had "no comment" Wednesday about Margera's public intoxication citation.

July court hearing

Margera, 43, was charged in April several days after an arrest warrant was announced by Pennsylvania State Police. Margera disappeared for days before turning up to face arrest.

Margera pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charges, which include simple assault and making terroristic threats. He has been free on $50,000 bail and said last month that he has been in drug and alcohol treatment this year and living with former Los Angeles Lakers star Lamar Odom.

“I’m not trying to get him in trouble here. I just want him to get the help because I feel like this is our last chance,” Margera's brother, Jess Margera, said in testifying about what he called two decades of troubling behavior by his brother, which he said escalated during a “frightening and unpredictable” two-week visit home in April.

He said that Bam — upset on a Sunday morning after seeing a text that suggested he needed mental health treatment — struck him in the nose and ear and ruptured his eardrum. Jess Margera's girlfriend called police after Bam kicked in her bedroom door, he said.

“I don't know what we’re doing here," lawyer Michael van der Veen said. “This is a disagreement between two brothers on a Sunday morning over coffee.”

He argued that the brothers often perform such antics for the cameras. The Chester County magistrate rejected the argument, noting that no cameras were rolling at the time.

Margera maintains innocence in incident with brother

Margera's attorney van der Veen after an earlier April court hearing spoke to reporters.

"My client is presumed innocent," van der Veen said after Margera was released on bail back in April. "The rumors that have been being passed around by his brother through this last week have been nothing short of defamation and that will be handled in another courthouse."

In a written statement, van der Veen added “the wild rumors regarding his behavior this week are absolutely false. He is in good health and in good spirits."

This story is developing and will be updated.