John Stamos Recalls Getting the Olsen Twins Fired During Early Days of ‘Full House'

John Stamos nearly altered the course of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's careers during their early days of "Full House."

During an April 24 appearance on Josh Peck and Ben Soffer's "Good Guys" podcast, Stamos said he got the girls fired early on in the "Full House" run when they wouldn't stop crying on set.

"I did it," he said.

Stamos explained that the Olsen twins were 11 months old at the time. He recalled filming a scene in the pilot episode in which he and Dave Coulier, who played Joey Gladstone in the show, had to change baby Michelle, portrayed by the Olsens, while Danny Tanner (Bob Saget) was out.

“We’re carrying the baby downstairs and I think I was holding her on the armpits and Dave was holding her little feet, I think. And we take her into the kitchen and we hosed her down, we put a fan on her, wrapped her up in paper towels. She was screaming," he said. "Both of them, they wanted to be anywhere else but there, and so did I. They were 11 months old, and God bless them. And they kept switching.”

Stamos said things got so bad that he just "couldn't deal with it" anymore.

“I said, ‘This is not going to work, guys,’ and I screamed 10 times to get rid of them. 'I can’t work like this,'" he said. "... And so they got rid of them."

Stamos said the show replaced them with two redheaded kids who "weren't attractive." But Stamos eventually realized the show needed the Olsen twins on set.

"I said, 'Bring the Olsens back. These kids are terrible!'" he recalled.

“It was a day or something, we tried the other kids, it didn’t work," Stamos added.

When asked if the girls' parents knew that he was the reason they were fired and then rehired, he said he didn't know.

TODAY.com has reached out to representatives for the Olsen twins and the show's production companies for comment.

