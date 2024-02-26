Josh Hartnett makes rare appearance at SAG Awards after leaving Hollywood

This article originally appeared on E! Online

After a lot longer than 40 days and 40 nights, Josh Hartnett is back in the Hollywood spotlight.

The "Pearl Harbor" star attended the star-studded 2024 SAG Awards in Los Angeles Feb. 24, marking his first time at the annual ceremony — and a rare appearance for the star who left Hollywood back in the mid-aughts. (See all the stars on the red carpet here.)

The 45-year-old walked the red carpet at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall, looking suave in a black tux and adding a bit of shimmer with a black brooch attached to his lapel.

The Minnesota native, who has in recent years been living in England with wife Tamsin Egerton and their three kids, attended to support his film "Oppenheimer," which is nominated for four awards.

Hartnett, who quit living in Los Angeles more than a decade ago, has occasionally attended events outside the United States, such as the BAFTA Film Awards in London Feb. 18. However, the "40 Days and 40 Nights" star has continued to film projects in America, including "Oppenheimer," in which he plays the late Nobel-winning nuclear physicist Ernest Lawrence.

The blockbuster is the biggest one Hartnett has starred in since 2001's "Pearl Harbor," which launched him to international fame. Years later, he turned down the lead role in 2006's "Superman Returns" and concentrated on mostly independent films and TV shows, such as "Penny Dreadful" and "Black Mirror."

"The biggest thing for me is that I really enjoy making films, but the industry itself was overwhelming for a 21-year-old kid," Hartnett told Australian TV show "The Project" in 2021. "There were paparazzi around every corner, you couldn't really go anywhere without being sort of harassed. And I decided I didn't need that in my life, and I was able to still make films and live outside of it."

"Oppenheimer," directed by Christopher Nolan, won for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, and Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. took home awards for individual acting honors.