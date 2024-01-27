Justin Timberlake is coming to TD Garden in 2024 — here's when

As Justin Timberlake sings, what goes around comes around.

The former NSYNC star and 10-time Grammy award-winner announced Thursday that he's going back on tour for the first time in five years.

Off the Thursday release of "Selfish," his first solo single since 2018, Timberlake revealed his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which includes a stop in Boston.

He'll be returning to TD Garden June 29 for the first time since October 2018.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Fans can expect to hear songs from his new album, "Everything I Thought I Was," which comes out March 15, as well as his greatest hits.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel still can't stop the feeling.

The first leg of the international trek is set to being April 29 in Vancouver, British Columbia, and end in Lexington, Kentucky, July 9. More dates, which will include stops in Europe, will be released soon.

Tickets can be purchased at justintimberlake.com. For members of the singer's fan club, presale begins Jan. 29. General tickets go on sale Feb. 2 at 10 a.m.