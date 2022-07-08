Kirsten Dunst Marries Jesse Plemons After 6 Years Together

First comes Oscar nominations, then comes marriage!

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have tied the knot after about six years together, her rep told Page Six. "I can just confirm they got married," the rep said. "No other details will be given."

A source told the outlet that the couple got married in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, last weekend.

The wedding has been a long time coming for the pair, who got engaged more than five years ago and now have two kids together.

Dunst, 40, and Plemons, 34, welcomed their first child, a son named Ennis Howard Plemons, in 2018. Last September, she announced they had welcomed their second little one to the world and introduced son James Robert during an interview with The New York Times.

"This is the newest guy, the Big Kahuna," Kirsten told the publication. "He's an angel, but he's a hungry angel. And a heavy angel."

The couple originally met on the set of "Fargo" in 2015 and debuted their off-screen romance the next year.

"I loved Kirsten's work for a long time, and I was really excited once I'd met her," Plemons said on a panel in 2015. "And she's a great person, and we're both actors that just...have fun with the material."

It was in 2017 that the "Spider-Man" actress publicly revealed her engagement ring for the first time at the Palm Springs Film Festival, confirming their plans to walk down the aisle one day.

However, she revealed last year that her pregnancies were part of the reason she and Plemons postponed their wedding plans.

"I just kept getting pregnant and I kind of want to enjoy my wedding," the "Bring It On" alum joked to Jimmy Kimmel in November. "I just want to be able to drink and have fun. We'll do it very soon."

They hit yet another milestone in February, when both Plemons and Dunst were nominated for their first Oscars after co-starring in the movie "The Power of the Dog." "It's just so crazy to be a couple and have our first nominations together," she told Variety at the time. "It's like a storybook. You know what I mean? It's so weird. It's amazing."

And while they've only just made things legal, that hasn't stopped the pair from lovingly referring to one another as spouses before. As Dunst told the Los Angeles Times in February, they "call each other husband and wife." Looks like those names are going to stick.

