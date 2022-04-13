Los Angeles

‘NCIS' and ‘GOT' Actor Accused of Online Sexually Explicit Communication With Minor

Gatt's acting credits include "NCIS: New Orleans,'' "Game of Thrones," "Thor" and "Star Trek Into Darkness," according to IMDb

By City News Service

Los Angeles police were asking for the public's help Wednesday in search of people who may have been victimized by an actor arrested on suspicion of engaging in "online sexually explicit communication with a minor.''

Joseph Gatt, 50, of Los Angeles, was arrested at his home April 6 by detectives from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Gatt's acting credits include "NCIS: New Orleans,'' "Game of Thrones," "Thor" and "Star Trek Into Darkness," according to IMDb, which listed his age as 47.

LAPD
Actor Joseph Gatt, 50, was arrested on suspicion of engaging in in online sexually explicit communication with a minor across state lines.
Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Detectives served a search warrant at Gatt's home in the area of 3rd Street and La Jolla "after they received information that Gatt had been engaged in online sexually explicit communication with a minor across state lines,'' according to an LAPD statement.

Gatt was arrested on a felony warrant for "contact with a minor for sexual offense,'' police said. Details of his alleged crime were not released.

The Los Angeles Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force includes more than 100 federal and local affiliate agencies that detect and investigate child predators that use the Internet as a means to contact children or deal in child sexual abuse material.

Entertainment News

Josh Brolin 3 hours ago

Josh Brolin: Tough Rancher in ‘Outer Range,' Softie at Home

Crime and Courts 9 hours ago

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr Pleads Guilty to Forcible Touching

Anyone who may have been victimized by Gatt was urged to call Detective Denos Amarantos at 562-624-4027. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 877-LAPD-247. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Los AngelesSouthern CaliforniaGame of ThronesNCIS
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us