Linda Evangelista gives rare insight into co-parenting with son's step-mom Salma Hayek

Linda Evangelista and Salma Hayek's co-parenting relationship is some kind of beautiful.

The supermodel, who shares 16-year-old Augie with Salma's husband of 14 years François-Henri Pinault, recently shared how the Magic Mike's Last Dance star came to her rescue during the holiday season.

"I was sick," Linda told Vogue in an interview published August 11. "And Salma got on the plane with her daughter, came here, and made Thanksgiving dinner."

The Frida star, who is also mom to 15-year-old daughter Valentina with François, even catered to what Linda described as her "eclectic wish list," consisting of Salma's Mexican chicken with truffled potatoes.

"She spent the day in the kitchen and cooked it herself," Linda recalled. "No help. The kids helped her at the end. She made a feast—a beautiful, beautiful meal. I had told her that I wasn't going to have Thanksgiving, I wasn't feeling well. And she said, ‘Oh yes you are. I am coming.' And poof, she was here."

The 58-year-old also gave insight into life raising a teenager—particularly one who has celebrities for parents.

Linda joked that while she and her son love watching live sports, she doesn't get calls for front row seats at Madison Square Garden in the same way she used to.

"Now we buy our tickets and we sit with the fans in nosebleed," she explained. "We're fine with that. I wanted to have a very normal upbringing for my child."

And part of that normal upbringing? Waiting in lines—something Augie has had to learn to love. In fact, she shared her response after he asked whether they'd have to wait in lines if people recognized the fashion icon.

"'What's wrong with standing in this line? I stand in lines,'" Linda said she explained. "We went to Chanel a couple of weeks ago to get a present and we waited half an hour to get in. He said, ‘Isn't there someone you could call?' I do not want an entitled child."

For her part, Salma has also given the occasional rare look into her relationship with Augie.

"Here comes the weekend!!" she captioned a snap with the teen during a 2021 boat ride. "Viva el fin de semana!!! #tgif #weekendvibes."