Mark Wahlberg Says His Kids Are ‘Mortified' by His Marky Mark Videos

While Mark Wahlberg told Ellen DeGeneres he would consider revisiting his Marky Mark rapper days under the right circumstances and for the right cause, his kids might not be on board.

"They've seen videos of me performing and they're mortified," the actor said on the April 12 episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." "Like, if they see the picture of me in the underwear, oh my god, they'd be so embarrassed."

Then again, Wahlberg -- who shares kids Ella, 18, Michael, 16, Brendan, 13, and Grace, 12, with wife Rhea Durham -- said his children are horrified by just about anything he does these days.

"My son has just recently turned 16, let's just say that, and he gets embarrassed by everything that I do," he said. "Even the stuff that other people think is, like, cool in 2022, like movies and stuff? 'Dad it's so dumb. Dad that's terrible.'"

And it looks like his kids can be some of his toughest critics. "My son and my daughter went to see 'Uncharted.' They liked it a lot, but they were like, 'Dad, why didn't you play the main character?' I said, 'I'm too old to play the main character. I used to be the main character,'" Wahlberg recalled. "And then I showed my daughter and the kids a rough cut of 'Father Stu.' It was a little much for her. She was still 11 at the time... They were into 'Transformers' for a short amount of time. They were dying to see 'Ted,' but my wife wouldn't let them see it. So, they're not my biggest fans."

Although, he may have scored a few points in the cool dad category when he paid for his daughter Ella's tattoos for her 18th birthday. "Her boyfriend wrote 'I love you' with, like, a pencil and they copied that and then she wrote it on him," the Oscar-nominated star shared. "And then she's got a little tiny fairy here on her back."

While Wahlberg tried to dissuade his daughter's ink aspirations by bringing her along for his own tattoo removal and showing her how painful the process can be, the tactic wasn't a success. "Nothing worked," he said. "It didn't discourage her as well."