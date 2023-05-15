Martha Stewart Poses as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model

Martha Stewart is making history, again.

The 81-year-old businesswoman was revealed as the oldest cover model in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit history on Monday.

Stewart will be featured as a cover model alongside Megan Fox, Kim Petras and Brooks Nader. She was photographed by Ruven Afanador in the Dominican Republic.

“When I heard that I was going to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, I thought, 'Oh, that’s pretty good, I’m going to be the oldest person I think ever on a cover of Sports Illustrated,'” Stewart told the magazine. “And I don’t think about age very much, but I thought that this is kind of historic.”

Stewart worked as a model during her teen years before becoming a best-selling author and Emmy Award-winning TV host. Now, she reaches over 100 million fans each month through her various platforms -- magazines, television shows, books and other products.

You can view the entire gallery of Stewart's SI photos here and pick up a copy of the magazine starting Monday.