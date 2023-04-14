Matthew McConaughey Says He and Woody Harrelson Might Really Be Brothers

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson might be even closer than they think.

After all, the "Dallas Buyers Club" actor recently caused a stir with the jaw-dropping revelation that he and his longtime friend Harrelson could actually be related as half-brothers. Until now, McConaughey believed he was born to Mary McCabe and James McConaughey in 1969, whereas Harrelson was born to Diane Oswald and Charles Harrelson in 1961. However, McConaughey is questioning whether Charles, who died in 2007, might have been his father, too.

"Where I start and where [Woody] ends, and where he starts and I end, has always been like a murky line," McConaughey said in an April 11 episode of the "Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa" podcast, per Variety. "And that's part of our bromance, right? My kids call him Uncle Woody. His kids call me Uncle Matthew. And you see pictures of us and my family thinks a lot of pictures of him are me. His family thinks a lot of pictures of me are him."

Matthew McConaughey’s daughter had an epic birthday party. His wife Camila Alves shared a snap of their daughter Vida at her 13th birthday, and behind her is none other than Woody Harrelson.

Their similarities were further brought into question when McConaughey's mom, a 91-year-old author, dropped a bombshell that she knew Harrelson's dad, who was a convicted hitman.

"In Greece a few years ago, we're sitting around talking about how close we are and our families," McConaughey added. "And my mom is there, and she says, ‘Woody, I knew your dad.' Everyone was aware of the ellipses that my mom left after ‘knew.' It was a loaded K-N-E-W."

The eyebrow-raising comments prompted a family investigation into the matter.

"We went on to unpack what this ‘knew' meant and did some math and found out that [Woody's] dad was on furlough at the same time that my mom and dad were in their second divorce," McConaughey explained. "Then there's possible receipts and places out in West Texas where there might have been a gathering, or a meeting, or a ‘knew' moment."

McConaughey and the "Hunger Games" alum have not yet taken a DNA test to settle the matter once and for all, and it looks like it might not happen anytime soon.

"Look, it's a little easier for Woody to say, ‘Come on, let's do [DNA tests],' because what's the skin in it for him?" McConaughey said. "It's a little harder for me because he's asking me to take a chance to go, ‘Wait a minute, you're trying to tell me my dad may not be my dad after 53 years of believing that?' I got a little more skin in the game."