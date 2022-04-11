today show

NBC ‘Today' Show Stars to Perform Live Theatrical Reading

Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Jenna Bush Hager will also be among the dozen NBC News hosts performing

NBC News is branching out from covering top stories to performing a theatrical reading.

“Today” show hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will be among the readers of “Murder in Studio One,” planned to be read before an audience on April 27 and released later on a podcast through Audible, Inc.

Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Jenna Bush Hager will also be among the dozen NBC News hosts performing, it was announced on Monday.

They'll read the murder mystery on the afternoon of April 27 at the Minetta Lane Theater in New York. Ticket sales benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, NBC said.

Audible has recorded other theatrical performances, starring actors like John Lithgow, Billy Crudup, Alan Cumming, Kate Mulgrew and Carey Mulligan.

