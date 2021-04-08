Satan Shoes

Nike and MSCHF Reach Settlement in ‘Satan Shoes' Trademark Lawsuit

MSCHF agreed to a voluntary recall of the shoes, as well as its previously released Jesus Shoes, to end the lawsuit

Combination photo of Lil Nas X and the Satan Shoes by MSCHF.
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Nike and MSCHF have reached a settlement in the trademark infringement battle over a pair of modified sneakers that were being sold in collaboration with rapper Lil Nas X.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Nike filed the suit last week against MSCHF after it launched a pair of modified Nike Air Max 97s called the "Satan Shoes" with Lil Nas X. The shoes, priced at $1,018 and decorated with a pentagram pendant and a drop of human blood in the soles, quickly sold out.

Entertainment News

Miss America Organization 17 mins ago

Miss America to Be Crowned in Live Event After Virtual Year

Lauren Graham 5 hours ago

Lauren Graham on Reuniting With Boyfriend Peter Krause After 5 Months Apart

The sneakers drew outrage online, and some called for a boycott of Nike, though the company had nothing to do with the shoe. Nike made a federal filing against MSCHF, and a judge granted a temporary injunction to halt the fulfillment of “Satan Shoes” orders.

A settlement was reached in which MSCHF will issue a voluntary recall on the shoes and offer a buy-back program for previously released modified Nike sneakers it called “Jesus Shoes,” Nike confirmed to NBC News on Thursday.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Satan ShoeslawsuitNikeLil Nassneakers
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us