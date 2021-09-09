Nine Innovative Black and Latino Entrepreneurs Thrive in New Docuseries

Jasmine Jones’ Cherry Blossom Intimates uses 3D printing to offer breast cancer survivors a state-of-the-art fit in breast prosthetics.

Michael Maponga founded AfroLandTV, a free online streaming service of the world’s largest collection of Pan-African films and TV shows.

India Hayes created tech hub Mini City, smart tech that provides those without homes legal forms of identification.

They are among those featured in “Founding in Color,” a docuseries about what it takes to succeed as a Black or Latino entrepreneur in America. The three-part series introduces nine company founders who navigated race, identity, obstacles and a global coronavirus pandemic to survive.

Founding in Color brings the unheard, personal stories of Black and Latinx startup founders amid unprecedented global challenges. We asked them to share some advice for young Black and LatinX entrepreneurs trying to get started in tech.

The series premieres Thursday, Sept. 9, on Comcast’s Black Experience on Xfinity, and is also available on X1 on demand, Flex and on-the-go with the Xfinity Stream app.

“We're thrilled to bring this very important and highly unique perspective on underrepresented founders in America today to the Black Experience on Xfinity channel and our Latino destination on X1, furthering our companywide mission of investing in and showcasing authentic Black and Latino stories and culture," said Keesha Boyd, executive director, Multicultural Video & Entertainment, Xfinity Consumer Services, in a written statement.

"We launched this channel to help facilitate the discovery of stories like 'Founding in Color' while also providing a platform for emerging Black content creators."

