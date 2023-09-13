entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo is coming to Boston for GUTS world tour

The tour kicks off in February 2024 and includes dates across North America and Europe

By Thea DiGiammerino

Grammy award-winner Olivia Rodrigo is coming to Boston as part of her GUTS world tour.

The pop sensation will play the TD Garden on April 1, 2024.

Rodrigo's second studio album, GUTS, was released on Sept. 8. The tour kicks off in February 2024 and includes dates across North America and Europe.

Fans can register anytime from now until Sept. 17 for access to tickets. Those selected will receive a code to give them access to sales on Sept. 20 and 21. For more information, click here.

This article tagged under:

entertainment
