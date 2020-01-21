Pamela Anderson Marries Film Producer Jon Peters

Pamela Anderson has married movie producer Jon Peters.

Anderson and Peters married Monday in a private ceremony in Malibu, California, a representative for Anderson said Tuesday.

It's the fifth marriage for both the 52-year-old model-actress and the 74-year-old film producer, who recently reunited after first dating more than 30 years ago.

Anderson's husbands have included rocker Tommy Lee and rapper Kid Rock. Peters' former wives include actress Lesley Ann Warren, and he was once in a long and high-profile relationship with Barbra Streisand.

Peters was a producer on Streisand's 1976 version of “A Star Is Born” and the 2018 remake, along with dozens of other films including 1989's “Batman” and 1999's “Wild Wild West.”

Anderson starred on television's “Baywatch” and in several films, and has made frequent appearances in Playboy.