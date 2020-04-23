‘Parks and Recreation’ Cast To Reunite For NBC Fundraising Special

The news we didn't know we were waiting for is here: the "Parks and Recreation" cast is reuniting, and not just for a fun Zoom party.

We are getting a scripted reunion special, featuring Amy Poehler, Chris Pratt, Aubrey Plaza, Rashida Jones, Adam Scott, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Retta, Jim O'Heir, and Rob Lowe reprising their roles from the show for one very special night on NBC. And it's coming sooner than you might be thinking: IN A WEEK.

Next Thursday at 8:30 p.m., the cast will return as their characters in a half-hour special titled "A Parks and Recreation Special," set in the current times.

"Pawnee's most dedicated civil servant, Leslie Knope, is determined to stay connected to her friends in a time of social distancing," the description reads.

The whole event is dedicated to raising money and awareness for Feeding America, with NBCUniversal and the cast and producers (along with State Farm and Subaru of America) planning to match donations of up to $500,000.

"Like a lot of other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for a night could raise some money," said executive producer Michael Schur in a statement. "I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all got back to me within 45 minutes. Our old Parks and Rec team has put together one more 30-minute slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life and we hope everyone enjoys it. And donates!"

"In such uncertain times, we can't think of anyone better than Leslie Knope to unite our country with her unbridled enthusiasm and compassion," said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming, NBC Entertainment, in a statement. "A huge thank you to Mike Schur and the cast of Parks and Recreation for putting this wonderful special together and bringing a smile to all our faces while raising money for such a worthwhile cause."

We don't know about you, but we will be planning to spend next Thursday treating ourselves all day long in anticipation of this glorious event.

The special will air Thursday, April 30 at 8:30 p.m. on NBC.

