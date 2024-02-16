Prince Harry says he has considered becoming an American citizen

Prince Harry has revealed he has considered becoming an American citizen, four years after he and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, announced they would end their royal duties and move to California.

Speaking at the site of next year's Invictus Games in Whistler, Canada, the Duke of Sussex was asked about his life in the United States and whether he could apply to become a citizen.

"I have considered it, yeah," he said on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Friday. Asked what might stop him applying, he said: "I have no idea."

"It’s a thought that has crossed my mind but it’s not a high priority for me right now," he added.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Harry was speaking weeks after his father, Britain's King Charles III, received a cancer diagnosis. The prince said he heard the news from the king himself and then flew straight to London.

"I love my family, the fact I could jump on a plane and see him and spend any time with him — I’m grateful for that," he said.

Harry would not comment on the king's condition. "That stays between me and him," he said.

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry to @ReeveWill on visiting King Charles after cancer diagnosis: “I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go see and spend anytime with him, I’m grateful for that.” https://t.co/yDp82WU7Bk pic.twitter.com/lO0cebeO9i — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 16, 2024

Charles was diagnosed with a so-far unspecified form of cancer, which was detected by doctors when he went to a private hospital in London for a routine procedure to treat an enlarged prostate.

The news of his illness came eight months after Charles was crowned in Westminster Abbey, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 2022.

Harry has had a famously strained relationship with his father and his elder brother, Prince William, for several years. He flew back to Britain earlier this month to briefly visit the king after his diagnosis, but there have been no reports of a reconciliation with William, the heir to the throne.

Asked whether he found it hard to be away from his family in London, Harry said he would see them as much as he could but added: "I have my own family."

The royal family was the source of pointed criticism in Harry's best-selling book, "Spare," last year.

The British media has long obsessed over Meghan and the couple's decision to quit as front-line royals and move to the U.S. Harry's determination to tame the tabloid press has left him at odds with his family.

Harry, 39, has been promoting the Invictus Games, which he founded for wounded, injured or sick service personnel and veterans after he served in Afghanistan.

He was in Whistler to visit the site for next year's event.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: