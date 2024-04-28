Vt. man accused of sexual contact with 3 girls in his home

A Vermont man has been arrested following an investigation into claims that he allegedly had sexual contact with three girls at his Poultney home.

Vermont State Police say 40-year-old Robert J. Beaulieu Sr. was taken into custody and charged with lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.

State police and the Department for Children and Families began investigating on April 9 after mandated reporters notified the agencies that Beaulieu Sr. was suspected of having sexual contact with adolescent female family/household members.

After an investigation, three victims were identified and Beaulieu Sr. was arrested, charged and cited to appear in Rutland Criminal Court on Friday. Court details and attorney information were not immediately available.

Anyone who has additional information about this case is asked to contact police at 802-773-9101.