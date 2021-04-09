World Mourns, Remembers the ‘Extraordinary Life' of Prince Philip

Leaders and notable figures around the world reacted Friday to news of the death of Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, at the age of 99.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he received the news of Philip's death with "great sadness."
"Prince Philip earned the affection of generations here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth and around the world," the PM said. He praised the Duke of Edinburgh for his military service and his steadfast support of the queen and the royal family.
Speaking outside his home in London's Downing Street, Johnson said that Philip had “helped to steer the Royal Family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life.''
Sir Keir Starmer, leader of the U.K.’s opposition Labour Party, paid his respects, saying in a statement that the U.K. had “lost an extraordinary public servant.”
"Prince Philip dedicated his life to our country - from a distinguished career in the Royal Navy during the Second World War to his decades of service as the Duke of Edinburgh,” he said.
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, the Archbishop of Canterbury and the British Army were among those who posted in remembrance of Philip.
Former U.S. President George Bush and former first lady Laura Bush released a statement of condolence.
“He represented the United Kingdom with dignity and brought boundless strength and support to the sovereign,'' Bush said in a statement. “Laura and I are fortunate to have enjoyed the charm and wit of his company, and we know how much he will be missed."