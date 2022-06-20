Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Settle Revenge Porn Lawsuit

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are ironing out their issues behind the scenes.

E! News confirmed Monday, June 20 that the exes settled the revenge porn lawsuit out of court.

E! News reached out to Chyna and Kardashian's reps for comment and did not hear back.

The news comes just as Kardashian was due to appear in front of Judge Gregory Alarcon at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles. Jury selection was set for Monday, with a three to five day trial expected to follow.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Chyna first initiated legal proceedings against Kardashian, who is the father to their daughter Dream Kardashian, in July 2017. At the time, Kardashian posted sexually explicit photos of Chyna to his Instagram and Twitter, after which she requested a temporary restraining order.

The charges were going to be included as part of Chyna's defamation lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner family, but a judge severed the two claims during a 2020 hearing.

Rob Kardashian Through the Years

Last month, Kardashian's lawyers claimed in a motion obtained by E! News that he and Chyna previously came to a settlement outside of the courtroom. However, a judge denied the motion to dismiss the case.

In response to the judge's decision, Chyna's attorney, Lynne Ciani, said in part to E! News, "Rob Kardashian has never taken responsibility for his heinous and vengeful act of posting revenge porn against Chyna in July 2017. He was never criminally prosecuted. It is finally time for Rob to be held accountable in a court of law."

The settlement comes more than a month after a jury found that Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner did not unjustly interfere with Chyna's career.

Following the jury's decision, Kardashian lawyer Michael Rhodes told reporters, "I think the case was very clear-cut. The jury got it."

Chyna's lawyer said that they plan to appeal the defamation lawsuit.

The Los Angeles jury found members of the Kardashian family did not defame former reality TV star Blac Chyna.