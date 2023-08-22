Ryan Gosling stars in ‘Barbie' behind the scenes music video for ‘I'm Just Ken'

"I'll see you on the Malibu beach!"

Fans of "Barbie" can now take a sneak peak behind the scenes of the movie's making thanks to a newly released music video showing the development and recording of Ryan Gosling's hit song, "I'm Just Ken."

In case you missed it, Gosling's character, Ken, in the movie "Barbie" (ever heard of it?), at one point breaks out into song. The ballad is dedicated to Ken's identity struggle in his role as Barbie's counterpart.

The scene features many of the different forms of Kens released by Mattel and has become one of the most iconic parts of the movie.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Plus, the song is a hit, and at one point was charting as number 87 on Billboard's Hot 100.

The new video, released by Atlantic Records, features behind the scenes footage from filming scenes in the movie, as well as the actual recording of the song, which features guitarists Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen.

Director Greta Gerwig, who has become the highest-grossing female director ever after the movie's release, is seen throughout the video smiling and working alongside Gosling as well.

"Barbie" is not the first time Gosling has provided vocals for his on-screen roles. He provided his singing talents to several previous movies, including "La La Land," which won the Oscar for Best Picture in 2017.

As for the new movie, "Barbie" has become an iconic moment in pop culture.The movie has grossed more than $1.2 billion at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing movie at the domestic box office ever released by Warner Bros., as well as the highest-grossing movie ever directed by a woman.

Jimin is feeling the Ken-ergy.

Speaking to Access Hollywood on the pink carpet in Los Angeles for the "Barbie" premiere, Gosling talked about his character's "Kenergy."

"Kenergy is hard to define. It's different, I think, in everyone. You gotta find your own and tap into it and ride the wave. You know, it's a lot. It's a lot," Gosling said.