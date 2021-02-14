Sam Asghari Gushes Over Britney Spears in Sweet Valentine's Day Tribute

Sam Asghari's Valentine's Day tribute to Britney Spears will melt your heart.

The 27-year-old personal trainer took to Instagram to shower his girlfriend of nearly three years with some love on the romantic holiday. "After chocolate," he began his sweet caption on Sunday, Feb. 14, "I'm her favorite. Happy Chocolate Day lioness #myvalentine."

Along with his heartwarming message, the fitness guru also shared a photo of him and Britney enjoying an afternoon hike. The two were dressed casually for their outdoor activity, with the 39-year-old pop star wearing a black tee that she rolled up into a crop top and gray shorts. Sam also sported a low-key outfit, as he rocked a navy tank and black shorts.

The pair's Valentine's Day hangout comes just days after Sam slammed the singer's father, Jamie Spears, who has faced criticism following the release of the "Framing Britney Spears" special that documented the star's rise to fame and how she ended up in a conservatorship.

"Framing Britney Spears'" Most Disturbing Moments

"Now it's important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way," Sam shared on Feb. 9 "In my opinion, Jamie is a total d--k. I won't be going into details because I've always respected our privacy but at the same time, I didn't come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom."

Jamie has yet to publicly comment on Sam's remarks or the backlash he's faced following the docu-series.

Britney Spears is speaking out. The pop star took to Instagram to share a message with fans, sharing a video of her performing “Toxic” onstage and writing in part, “I’ll always love being on stage …. But I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person ….. I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life !!!! Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories !!!! We all have so many different beautiful lives."