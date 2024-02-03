It's official: SpongeBob Squarepants will perform ‘Sweet Victory' live at the Super Bowl

Nearly 24 years after SpongeBob Squarepants rocked the world with the iconic performance of "Sweet Victory" in 2001, fans will finally get the nostalgic performance live during kickoff at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

While Super Bowl LVIII will be broadcast on CBS on Feb. 11, fans who tune in to Nickelodeon will get to see SpongeBob perform "Sweet Victory" by David Glen Eisley at the Allegiant Stadium with the help of CGI.

You asked for it. You got it.



Sweet Victory will kick off @Nickelodeon's presentation of Super Bowl LVIII next Sunday 🧽 🎺 🏈 pic.twitter.com/xvQN4fa8mh — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 1, 2024

SpongeBob's cover of "Sweet Victory" was first released in 2001 during the second season episode "Band Geeks," and since then, the tune has become an instant classic amongst the show's fans.

After the performance, Nickelodeon announced characters like SpongeBob, Patrick Star and Sandy Cheeks will join CBS Sports analyst Nate Burleson live in the broadcast to call the game.

While this will be the first time the Bikini Botton crew will perform at the sporting event, they briefly made an appearance while introducing Travis Scott during the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show.

Want to watch SpongeBob's iconic performance? Here's how to watch the show on Nickelodeon on Sunday, February 11.