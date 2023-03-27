Netflix

Star-Studded Netflix Murder Mystery Set to Film on Cape Cod

Based on a book by Elin Hilderbrand, "The Perfect Couple" will bring cast members — reportedly including Nicole Kidman, Liev Schrieber and Dakota Fanning — to Chatham

By Asher Klein

This April 18, 2022, file photo shows Nicole Kidman arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Northman" at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California.
Emma McIntyre/WireImage, File

An upcoming, Massachusetts-themed Netflix series is bringing more movie stars to the Bay State soon.

"The Perfect Couple," a limited series about a murder that disrupts a wedding on Nantucket, will start filming in Chatham in a few weeks, Police Chief Michael Anderson told NBC10 Boston.

Based on a book by Elin Hilderbrand, the show will star Emmy winner Nicole Kidman as well as actors Liev Schrieber, Dakota Fanning and Meghann Fahy, according to reports.

The show will film in Chatham for about 39 days, The Cape Cod Chronicle reported last week — Anderson confirmed that it will all take place on private property.

A home in Chatham's Eastward Point neighborhood will play the role of the Nantucket estate that, in the show, is supposed to host the wedding until the body washes ashore, the Chronicle reported, noting that the town has approved sand to be brought in to make it look more like Nantucket.

Netflix announced the series was being adapted from Hilderbrand's 2018 book last year. In "The Perfect Couple," a body is found in a Nantucket harbor on the morning of a woman's wedding to a man from one of the wealthiest families on the island, prompting investigators to look into many of the guests.

The show is being run by the creator of NBC's "Good Girls" and produced by the team behind "Stranger Things."

A movie starring Matt Damon and Casey Affleck is being filmed at Bova's Bakery.

Boston has already been buzzing with celebrity movie sightings after Matt Damon and Casey Affleck spent days in the North End and Back Bay filming their new movie, "The Instigators."

