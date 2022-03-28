Taylor Swift to Speak at NYU Commencement, Receive Honorary Doctorate

Taylor Swift can soon add doctor to her long list of accomplishments.

The singer will be awarded an honorary doctorate of fine arts by New York University at the Class of 2022 Commencement on Wednesday, May 18.

Swift, the university announced Monday, is also slated to speak at the ceremony, which will be held at Yankee Stadium.

The university plans to hold a "doubleheader" commencement, with a ceremony held in the evening to honor the Classes of 2020 and 2021, whose graduation celebrations were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For the first time since 2019, we'll be back at @yankeestadium on May 18 for TWO Commencement ceremonies to celebrate #NYU2020, #NYU2021, and #NYU2022," NYU posted to Instagram, set to Taylor Swift's hit song "22."

“I cannot overstate how thrilled I am to be coming together in person with graduates, parents, faculty, and honorees for NYU’s Commencement. Since 2019, we have been deprived of Commencement’s festive, communal joy, and its absence has been keenly felt,” Andrew Hamilton, president of NYU, said Monday.

In a press release announcing Swift's inclusion in the ceremony, NYU called her "one of the most prolific and celebrated artists of her generation."

This won't be the first time the 11-time Grammy award winner has had a run-in with NYU. She recently became the focus of a new course at the university's Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music, taught by Rolling Stone staff writer Brittany Spanos.