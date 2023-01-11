The 2023 SAG Awards: Complete List of Nominees

Coming on the heels of the 2023 Golden Globes are the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild nominations.

On Wednesday, the Screen Actors Guild announced the nominees for actors in film, television and stunts.

“The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” tied for most nominations with 5 each, including the coveted "outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture" award.

"Ozark" led the TV category with 4 nominations.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

In a surprise announcement, the guild revealed the award show has found a new home. Netflix will air the SAG Awards on their YouTube channel this year and then move to the streaming platform in 2024.

The ceremony will take place Sunday, Feb. 26, at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

Here’s the full list of 2023 nominees:

Film

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

"Babylon"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Fabelmans"

"Women Talking"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett, "Tár"

Viola Davis, "The Woman King"

Danielle Deadwyler, "Till"

Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Steve Carell, "The Patient"

Taron Egerton, "Black Bird"

Sam Elliott, "1883"

Paul Walter Hauser, "Black Bird"

Evan Peters, "Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Hong Chau, "The Whale"

Kerry Condon, "The Banshees Of Inisherin"

Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Stephanie Hsu, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Paul Dano, "The Fabelmans"

Brendan Gleeson, "The Banshees Of Inisherin"

Barry Keoghan, "The Banshees Of Inisherin"

Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Eddie Redmayne, "The Good Nurse"

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

"Avatar: The Way Of Water"

"The Batman"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

"The Woman King"

Television

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

"Better Call Saul"

"The Crown"

"Ozark"

"Severance"

"The White Lotus"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"

Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"

Julia Garner, "Ozark"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Zendaya, "Euphoria"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, "Better Call Saul"

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Jeff Bridges, "The Old Man"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Adam Scott, "Severance"

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

"Abbott Elementary"

"Barry"

"The Bear"

"Hacks"

"Only Murders In The Building"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, "Dead To Me"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Jenna Ortega, "Wednesday"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, "Barry"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders In The Building"

Martin Short, "Only Murders In The Building"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Emily Blunt, "The English"

Jessica Chastain, "George & Tammy"

Julia Garner, "Inventing Anna"

Niecy Nash-Betts, "Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

Amanda Seyfried, "The Dropout"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, "Barry"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders In The Building"

Martin Short, "Only Murders In The Building"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series