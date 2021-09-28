The Original Law & Order Is Coming Back to NBC: Everything We Know

NBC on Tuesday announced that the original Law & Order will be revived for a 21st season at the Peacock streaming network. This news comes 11 years after the police procedural, which first premiered in 1990 and ran for 20 seasons, went off the air.

Dick Wolf, who created the flagship series and its hit spinoffs Law &Order: Special Victims Unit and Law &Order: Organized Crime, appears excited for the revival. "There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true," Wolf said in a statement. "This is mine."

According to the announcement, the upcoming reboot will pick up where the drama left off in 2010, with a closer look at "the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders."

We can't say we're surprised that NBC has decided to bring back the OG series, as the network tabled another planned spinoff, Law &Order: For the Defense, in July--leaving a vacant spot to be filled by a new (or renewed, to be exact) Wolf production.

"Law & Order is quite simply one of the most iconic shows in television history, and the idea of continuing its legacy and partnering with Dick on an all-new season is nothing short of exhilarating" Susan Rovner, chairman for Entertainment Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, noted amid the news. "This is great news for NBC as well as TV fans everywhere."

As to whether beloved cast members--played by Chris Noth, Sam Waterston and others--will return to the show? NBC teased that this news will break at a later date. There's currently no premiere date either.

For now, we'll just have to bide our time by watching old episodes on Peacock.

