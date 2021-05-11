Tom Cruise Returns Golden Globe Trophies to HFPA as NBC Skips 2022 Broadcast

Tom Cruise has reportedly given back his three Golden Globe statues to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, following outrage against the annual award show's organizers.

Multiple outlets report that Cruise, 58, returned his best actor award for "Jerry Maguire," best actor award for "Born on the Fourth of July" and best supporting actor award for "Magnolia."

His statement comes as numerous stars in Hollywood have criticized the HFPA for its lack of racial diversity within the group, which votes on the Golden Globe winners.

On Monday, NBC announced it will not air the 2022 Golden Globes.

"We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform," An NBC spokesperson told E! News in a statement. "However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right.

"Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023."

The Golden Globes has aired on NBC since 1996.

A February investigation by the Los Angeles Times revealed the HFPA's 87 members included no Black journalists. The group currently has 86 members after past president Philip Berk was expelled last month, according to multiple outlets.

At the 2021 ceremony, HFPA members Helen Hoehne, Meher Tatna and HFPA president Ali Sar took the stage to address the diversity issue and share their hope for a "more inclusive future."

"Nomadland" won Best Picture, Drama, while Chadwick Boseman, who died from cancer in August, won Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for his role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “The Crown” took home four awards as the Golden Globes went virtual due to the pandemic in 2021.

"Tonight, while we celebrate the work of artists from around the globe, we recognize we have our own work to do... Like in film and television, Black representation is vital," Hoehne said.

"We must ensure everyone from all underrepresented communities gets a seat at our table and we are going to make that happen," Tatna added.

Sar said he wanted to create an "environment where diverse membership is the norm, not the exception."

Last week, the HFPA voted to implement changes aimed at recruiting a more inclusive membership, per Deadline.

In response, Netflix chief Ted Sarandos wrote a letter to HFPA's Leadership Committee, vowing that the streaming platform would be "stopping any activities" with the body "until more meaningful changes are made," according to Deadline.

Sar wrote back to Sarandos in a letter published by The Hollywood Reporter on May 7.

"We can assure you that our plan reflects input from our supporters and critics alike, and we truly believe that our plan will drive meaningful reform and inclusion within our Association and in a way that the entire industry can be proud of," it read in part. "We are proud that our plan was overwhelmingly approved by more than 90 percent of the membership – there is no question the membership is embracing this opportunity."

E! News has reached out to Cruise's rep for comment, as well as the HFPA.

