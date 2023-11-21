Here's why superstar Travis Scott wants to move to Boston

Travis Scott is a Grammy-nominated rap star who travels the world playing sell-out concerts and festivals. But his dream is to move to Boston for four years.

Why? Scott wants to go to Harvard so he can learn to be an architect, he revealed in November's issue of GQ magazine.

"I'm going to Harvard for architecture school," he said in the profile — he's one of GQ's men of the year.

Scott said he's visited the Cambridge school a couple of times, looking into admissions, and that he's been told he won't get any shortcuts.

Pressed by the interviewer about the process, he said he would go after the tour for his new album, "Utopia," ends, and that he'd live in the area for about four years, while still making music.

"I've always been into structural design and structural engineering and, you know, trying to just build all different type of things, right?" Scott explained. "When you start seeing how odd things can be shaped and then see how they can structurally work, it’s interesting."

If he wants, Scott can apply for Harvard's architecture master's degree now — the deadline for Fall 2024 is Jan. 3. There are a series of pre-requisites, including a college degree and having taken courses in calculus, physics and the history of architecture.

Harvard's master of architecture degree "provides a solid intellectual base of knowledge in history, theory, technology, the social environment, and professional practice," the school explains. "Particular emphasis is given to developing mastery of design through an intensive series of design studio courses. Committed to developing independent thinking and resolving design issues, students are required to prepare a design thesis that serves as a transition from graduate school to professional practice."

While Scott dropped out of the University of Texas at San Antonio as a sophomore, he described in the GQ interview spending years wanting to become a doctor specializing in kidneys: "Middle school, high school, that’s all I wanted to do—wanted to be a nephrologist."

In the profile, Scott also opened up about the crowd surge that killed 10 people at his Astroworld festival in Houston in 2019.

"I always think about it. Those fans were like my family. You know, I love my fans to the utmost," Scott said in the interview.

A grand jury declined to indict Scott or others over the festival deaths.

NBCLX Producer Carlos Hernandez attended the Astroworld Festival in Houston. The event was packed, but from where he was, attendees didn't know that eight people had died during a performance from rapper Travis Scott until after leaving the event.