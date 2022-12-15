Trevor Noah to Host 2023 Grammy Awards for the Third Year in a Row

Unemployment didn't last long for Trevor Noah — he's hosting the Grammy Awards in early 2023.

The comedian who recently left his post as host of “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central has been asked to be master of ceremonies on Feb. 5, which will be his third time leading the Grammys.

The ceremony will return to Los Angeles after last year relocating to Las Vegas because of rising COVID-19 cases and the omicron variant. The show will be held at Crypto.com Arena.

Beyoncé goes into the ceremony with a leading nine nominations, including her song “Break My Soul” earning nods for record and song of the year.

Kendrick Lamar has the second-most nominations, with eight. Adele and Brandi Carlile both received seven nods. Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Future, DJ Khaled, The-Dream and mastering engineer Randy Merrill each picked up six.

The 2023 Grammy Awards nominations are finally here! From Bad Bunny making history by snagging a nod for Album of the Year to Nicki Minaj getting no love, this year’s nominations are full of surprises and snubs.