Troy Kotsur discusses ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm' cameo, Larry David and the deaf community's response

A particular episode of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" had always made Academy Award winner Troy Kotsur jealous.

It was the one in which a prominent role was played by another deaf actor: his wife, Deanne Bray, who starred in the 2007 episode titled "Rat Dog."

"I'm a big fan and I never thought I'd have the chance to work with Larry David," Kotsur told NBC. "I was pretty jealous back then and finally had the opportunity to participate in 'Curb' on their last season."

Kotsur - who in 2022 became the first deaf male actor to get an Oscar when he won Best Supporting Actor for his role in "CODA" - made a cameo appearance on Sunday's episode of the hit HBO series.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"They found me after I won an Oscar, and they reached out to my manager, and they said, 'Hey, would Troy be interested in being on an episode?'" Kotsur said of landing the "Curb" role. "And I said, 'absolutely!'"

In the episode - spoiler alert - David eavesdrops on a golf lesson that Kotsur is getting at the driving range. The tip David overhears improves his swing so much that, later on the golf course, his shot travels further than ever and the ball hits Kotsur in the back. David attempts to warn Kotsur by waving his arms and is later criticized for not yelling "Fore!"

"He can't hear, what would be the point?" David asks in the episode. "I waved. I did a lot of waving."

Kotsur said working with David on "Curb" - where episodes are outlined but not scripted, allowing for improvisation between the actors - captured the raw emotion and situational comedy of the scenes.

"I feel like [Larry's] a clown 24/7 on and off set," Kotsur said through sign-language translator Justin Maurer, who also appeared in the episode. "Larry was teasing crew members and other actors, even when they weren't rolling. Laughter truly is the best medicine, and I can see why his show has been so popular throughout the years because he has made everyone laugh. I'm really glad that I got some medicine from him on set."

Later in the episode, David attempts to throw a bagel to a homeless man and accidentally hits Kotsur. The scene, he said, took roughly 10 takes and 10 thrown bagels.

“He did miss me quite a few times,” Kotsur said of David. “Maybe he only hit me one out of ten. He's a bad pitcher.”

Kotsur did get to throw a bagel back at David in the episode. It’s a moment he believes will be celebrated by those who watch and appreciate David’s irreverent comedy, including the deaf community.

"I can really imagine them reacting positively," Kotsur said. "From the beginning [of the episode], I really felt humiliated and then by the end there's karma. The tables are turned and [Larry] feels humiliated and I get to throw a bagel back at Larry David and hit him right in the face. So, I think people will really enjoy and people in the deaf community I think will cheer for me in that moment.”

Deanne Bray, Larry David, and Troy Kotsur attend the after party for "Curb Your Enthusiasm" Season 12 premiere at DGA Theater Complex on January 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO)

Among those cheering for Kotsur will be his wife. Both have now made guest appearances on "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and both have given the finger to Larry David.

"They had a premiere party in L.A., and Larry and members of the cast actually recognized my wife and were like, 'Hey! Nice to see you again!" Kotsur said. "Many of them didn't realize we were married."