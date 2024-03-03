‘Vanderpump Rules' star Lala Kent is pregnant with baby No. 2

Originally appeared on E! Online

Surprise! Lala Kent is going to be a mom of two.

The "Vanderpump Rules" star has revealed that she is pregnant with her second baby. The 33-year-old shared a photo of herself baring her baby bump while standing with her daughter Ocean Kent Emmett, who will turn 3 next week and who she shares with ex Randall Emmett.

"I'm expanding my pod," Kent captioned her March 3 Instagram post, adding, alongside a photo of herself and her little girl appearing with vitamin bottles on a counter, "A @maryruthorganics cheers to a new addition to my little family."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The Bravo star also said in an Instagram Stories video, "Do you guys know how happy I am that I finally have shared the news that I am expecting my second child? Me! The open book, really, really had to fight hard to keep this a secret from you guys."

Kent also wrote that she planned to talk more about her pregnancy on her "Give Me Lala" podcast, starting with a special bonus episode to be released March 4.

Vanderpump Rules: Everything That's Happened Since Season 10

The reality star had said in December on her podcast that explaining that she hoped to conceive a second child using a sperm donor. A month later, she revealed she had begun the process of doing so via intrauterine insemination (IUI), as a single woman, and by using donor sperm from a cyrobank.

"When I had my life go in a very different direction, I knew I wanted more kids," she told Cosmopolitan in an interview published Jan. 30. "It was such a strange thing that was happening because everyone would tell me, 'You're going to find somebody.' And I got to thinking, why does my wanting more children need to involve another person? I think if there's a will, there's a way."

She added, "It's a road that I never thought I would be going down. I really saw myself in the cookie-cutter relationship and creating a family, but now that the universe has other plans for me, I'm so grateful this was an option."

Following her pregnancy announcement, Kent received a slew of congratulatory messages from fans and friends, including colleagues, past and present.

It's over for Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

"I'm so happy for you!!!!!!!" commented "Vanderpump Rules" alum Brittany Cartwright. "Love you guys so much can't wait to meet this little angel!"

Cartright is also a mom: "The Valley" star shares son Cruz, 2, with costar Jax Taylor, from whom she recently separated.

Current "Vanderpump Rules" cast member Scheana Shay, who shares daughter Summer Moon Honey Davies, 2, with husband Brock Davies, also commented on Lala's pregnancy announcement. "ITS ALL HAPPENING!!!!" she wrote. "Couldn't be any happier for you. I love you and your family sooooo much!!!"

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

"Vanderpump Rules" season 11 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. It premiered Jan. 30.